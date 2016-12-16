Moorhead council picks Volkers as city manager

Council members interviewed Volkers and Larry Kruse, former city administrator in Willmar, Minn., Friday morning, Dec. 16, before choosing Volkers, court executive officer, clerk of court and jury commissioner for San Bernardino (Calif.) Superior Court.

Four candidates were scheduled to be interviewed, but Shawn Henessee, county administrator in Marinette County, Wis., and Aaron Parrish, city administrator for Forest Lake, Minn., dropped out before the interviews got underway.

Council members cited Volkers' charisma, energy and potential to heal schisms in Moorhead among the reasons they picked her.