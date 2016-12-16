Agricultural yields would increase by almost a third if women had the same access to resources as men, said Neven Mimica, European Union commissioner for international cooperation and development.

"As a result, there would be up to 150 million fewer hungry people in the world," he told a meeting of experts and government representatives, gathered at the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization to find ways of helping women farmers.

Children also have significantly better prospects for the future when their mothers are healthy, wealthy and educated, he added.

"If we are serious about putting an end to poverty and hunger once and for all, then we all need to step up our support for rural women," he said.

Women and girls make up 60 percent of the chronically hungry—often eating last and least in the family—Mauritian President Ameenah Gurib-Fakim told the meeting.

They make up 45 percent of the agricultural work force—rising to 60 percent in parts of Africa and Asia—and own less than 20 percent of land, according to FAO.

They work on average 12 hours a week more than men in developing countries, and reinvest up to 90 percent of their earnings back into their households, the U.N. agency said.