It was good ice candle-making weather.

And so the town employees and a handful of volunteers gathered last week at the town hall to haul 113 two-gallon buckets of half-frozen water into the kitchen, run them under warm water to loosen the ice's grip, then haul the icy shells back outside and onto a pickup truck.

It was all in preparation for the Ice Candle and Holiday celebration at the Embarrass Cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 17. Hundreds of candles, sheltered from snow and wind by the ice molds, will flicker on graves throughout the cemetery. Made, placed and lit by volunteers from throughout the community, the celebration brings people together on one of the longest nights of the year.

"It's a beautiful sight," said Denny Rosendahl as he worked frozen buckets at the town hall sink.

That's how nearly everyone who has seen the cemetery when the candles are lit at night describes it — beautiful. The ice candle tradition has been going for many years in Embarrass, which was settled almost exclusively by Finnish immigrants. In Finland, it is traditional for families to visit cemeteries on Christmas Eve. Finns leave candles burning on their loved ones' graves as a remembrance.

In a nod to the fact that most Americans aren't going to visit a cemetery on Christmas Eve, the Embarrass celebration happens on a weekend prior to the holiday. Some people drive through the cemetery, some walk. Some do return on Christmas Eve to relight the candles.

That's Doris Lehto's favorite time to be in the candlelit cemetery. Until a few years ago, Lehto made hundreds of ice candles for the annual celebration.

"Now I don't make as many," Lehto said. "When I turned 80, my family said, 'no more.' But it's in my blood."

More recently, the 85-year-old lifelong Embarrass resident might make 100 or so ice candles each winter, rather than the 600 she used to do. Her daughter discourages Lehto from working with frozen buckets during a night with a windchill reading of 35 degrees below zero, but Lehto guessed she has a little too much Finnish spirit — or "sisu" — to stop.

People pay $3 to have the township place an ice candle on their loved one's grave — and some people make and place their own candles. Lehto still makes five ice candles each for the graves of her husband, mother, and other family and friends that rest in the cemetery. She also lights the candles on Christmas Eve.

A small army of locals used to transport all those ice candles from Lehto's house to the cemetery. Today, they make the candles in big batches at the town hall and pile them in storage. The local 4-H club helps place and light the ice candles on the day of the celebration, and many Embarrass residents bring cookies and bars to the holiday celebration at the town hall before heading to the cemetery.

"It's neat that people are still honoring their ancestors that way," said Roger Davies, who works part-time with the maintenance department in Embarrass. He has helped make and move ice candles for years.

There was some good-natured joshing amongst the candle crew this year, which included lifelong Embarrass residents and relative newcomers.

"I missed my breakfast this morning to do this," said volunteer Rodney Dale. "It takes a lot for a fat man to miss his breakfast."

Fortunately, hot coffee and cookies waited for the volunteers once they had finished unmolding and moving ice candles.

"I'm so glad there are so many that do it," Lehto said.

Jack LaMar is a relatively recent addition to Embarrass. He and his wife, Ericka, recently reopened the local greenhouse, and both volunteered to help make and move ice candles this year.

"I don't have any family at the cemetery," Jack LaMar said. "But when you see it all lit up, it's so beautiful — it makes me feel very humble, very reflective. It makes me a little homesick, but it's also comforting."

If you go

The Embarrass Ice Candle and Holiday Celebration will take place today. Coffee and treats at the Embarrass Town Hall, 7503 Levander Road, from 4-6 p.m. Ice candles will be lit at about 2 p.m. at the Embarrass Cemetery, 7506 Highway 135 N, and usually burn well into the night.

Make your own

Would you like to make your own ice candles?

Here are some instructions and tips from past stories in the News Tribune archives:

• Fill a bucket nearly to the top with water, leaving a couple inches of space at the top. Set outside. In temperatures below 10 degrees, the candles should set in eight to 12 hours.

• Look inside the bucket. You should see formed ice walls at least an inch thick. There also should be a bubble of water in the middle of the bucket.

• Line your kitchen sink with bubble packing wrap or some other kind of cushion. Bring the bucket inside and set it upside down in a sink.

• Spray warm water over the bucket until the ice block drops down onto the bubble wrap. Remove the bucket.

• There will be a patch of slush or thin ice on top of the ice block. Use a hammer to gently chip away the ice there and create an opening that is at least as wide as your hand.

• Inside, the ice block will be filled with water. Gently tip over the block in the sink and pour out the water.

• Place the candle out in the cold to dry on a couple of sticks, or some other surface to prevent it from freezing to the ground. Place a 6-inch, pillar-type candle inside.