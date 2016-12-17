Lake Agassiz Regional Library announces holiday hours

All LARL locations will also be closed at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 and will remain closed Sunday, Jan. 1, and Monday, Jan. 2, with regular hours resuming Tuesday, Jan. 3.

LARL's branch libraries are in Ada, Bagley, Barnesville, Breckenridge, Climax, Crookston, Detroit Lakes, Fertile, Fosston, Hawley, Mahnomen, McIntosh and Moorhead. LARL's LINK sites are in Cormorant, Frazee, Gonvick, Halstad, Hendrum, Lake Park, Rothsay, Twin Valley and Ulen.

