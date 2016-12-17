Lake Agassiz Regional Library announces holiday hours
MOORHEAD — All Lake Agassiz Regional Library branches and LINK sites will be closed on Sunday, Dec. 25 and Monday, Dec. 26, in celebration of Christmas Day, with regular hours of operation resuming Tuesday, Dec. 27.
All LARL locations will also be closed at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 and will remain closed Sunday, Jan. 1, and Monday, Jan. 2, with regular hours resuming Tuesday, Jan. 3.
LARL's branch libraries are in Ada, Bagley, Barnesville, Breckenridge, Climax, Crookston, Detroit Lakes, Fertile, Fosston, Hawley, Mahnomen, McIntosh and Moorhead. LARL's LINK sites are in Cormorant, Frazee, Gonvick, Halstad, Hendrum, Lake Park, Rothsay, Twin Valley and Ulen.
For more information, visit www.larl.org.