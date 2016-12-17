Rural landowners asked to keep snow out of right of ways

Pushing snow into right of ways and ditches can exaggerate drifting problems experienced on highways, according to a release form the Sheriff's Office. These drifts can create an obstruction for motorists. State law prohibits a person from obstructing, or causing to be obstructed, any public highway or right of way.

Limits of the right of way include the roadway in-slope, ditch bottom and back-slope of the roadway.