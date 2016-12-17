Rural landowners asked to keep snow out of right of ways
FARGO — The Cass County Highway Department and the Cass County Sheriff's Office ask landowners not to push snow into the right of way and ditches of county highways.
Pushing snow into right of ways and ditches can exaggerate drifting problems experienced on highways, according to a release form the Sheriff's Office. These drifts can create an obstruction for motorists. State law prohibits a person from obstructing, or causing to be obstructed, any public highway or right of way.
Limits of the right of way include the roadway in-slope, ditch bottom and back-slope of the roadway.