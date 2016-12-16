After the graffiti was brought to the attention of the commission by Amanda Lindseth, who found the three words scribbled in the parking ramp stairwell, the commission discussed the issue on Thursday, Dec. 15.

On Thursday, the commission reiterated its dedication to its mission, which is to:

• Measure and monitor community relations and civil rights issues.

• Educate the community on civil rights.

• Encourage adherence to federal and state civil rights laws.

The commission stated it has a hate crime prevention task force through collaboration with the Moorhead Human Rights Commission, police departments in Fargo and Moorhead, and many area support services.

If someone sees a hate crime or incident, such as Lindseth did, there is a process and plan in place to report it. People should contact the Human Relations Commission at (701) 476-4116 and the Fargo Police Department at (701) 241-1437.