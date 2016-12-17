Fargo School District honored for AP test results

The district is the only one in North Dakota to earn the honor this year, doing it by increasing or maintaining the percentage of students receiving Advanced Placement exam scores of 3 or higher.

Inclusion on the honor roll is based on a review of three years of AP data, from 2014 to 2016, using 37 AP exams.

More than one-third of the district's high school students enroll in AP courses, which use college-level curriculum and give students an opportunity to earn high school and college credit.

Seventy-one percent of the district's students who take AP exams received a score of 3 or higher (considered successful or proficient) on a scale of one to five. Many colleges or universities grant course credit for scores of 3, though more-selective schools may require a score of 4 or 5 on an AP test to grant credit.

The district was also on the honor roll in 2013 and 2014.