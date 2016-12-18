Jamestown Regional Medical Center working to create cancer center

The planned JRMC Cancer Center will provide chemotherapy infusions for more than 100 local people each year, eliminating the need for patients to travel to other hospitals, said K.C. DeBoer, JRMC president and CEO. Chemotherapy infusions deliver medicine to cancer patients through an IV, DeBoer said. He said the focus of the facility is to bring a resource to the community that isn't here.

"We're trying to add things that people travel for," DeBoer said.

This is the second phase of the campaign, which began with a silent phase to begin raising funds, said Lisa Jackson, JRMC Foundation director. The foundation has raised $661,930 of its $1.5 million goal, which will provide space, staff training, equipment, healing art and a dedicated endowment fund for the center.

Once the center is running, staffed and trained, it will work to expand its services, DeBoer said.

JRMC is partnering with the Sanford Roger Maris Cancer Center in Fargo to recruit an oncologist for the new center, DeBoer said. The oncologist will be a Sanford Roger Maris Cancer Center employee, but will contract with JRMC and be in Jamestown full time, he said.

He said when an oncologist is found and the funds are raised, work can begin on the center, which will be located in existing space in the Jamestown Clinic Building at the hospital, Jackson said.

The center will include two exam rooms, six rooms where patients receive infusions and a welcome center. The first infusion room has been established by Rick Mogck in memory of his wife, Correen, who died of lung cancer in 2011. Funds for the room came from Correen's life insurance policy.

North Dakota Farmers Union and Farmers Union Insurance donated $150,000, which helped upgrade JRMC's pharmacy department and also helped start the cancer center project, Jackson said. Unison Bank and other individuals have also donated to the project, she said.

Thrivent Financial has partnered with the JRMC Foundation to allow its members to direct their "choice dollars" to the hospital, said Marcella Keith, a financial associate. The funding comes from the organization's tax exemption as a nonprofit, she said. The money is allocated to members, who can choose where to donate them.

Jackson said the foundation is grateful to have the collaborators and partners to make this project possible.

The foundation is also working with individuals and businesses one on one to name areas of the center. It recently sent out its year-end appeal for support to about 13,000 people, Jackson said.

"We would like people's involvement regardless of their level of support," she said. "That's what helps us achieve our goals and help make the high rankings in patient care."

For more information or to donate supporting the JRMC Cancer Center, contact Jackson at 952-4880 or ljackson@jrmcnd.com.