West Fargo to collect missed recycling Dec. 20

Some recycling may not have been collected on those dates due to West Fargo's recycling contractor experiencing mechanical issues.

The extra trucks will cover all of West Fargo to collect recycling. Only residents whose recycling was not picked up Dec. 12 through Dec. 16 and whose regular recycling collection day is Tuesday, Dec. 20, should place their recycling out for collection on this day.

The city recommends placing all garbage bins, items and recycling bins by 7 a.m. on collection day and leaving them out until the material is collected. This will be especially necessary Tuesday, when sanitation crews will be covering the entire city.

For more information, visit " target="_blank">westfargond.gov/Home/Departments/Public-Works/Sanitation-Recycling.