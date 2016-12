North Dakota State students cheer the Bison during their NCAA FCS Semifinal football game against James Madison Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in the Fargodome. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor 1 / 21

Ethan Ratke of James Madison lands on top of King Frazier of North Dakota State during their NCAA FCS Semifinal football game Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Fargo, N.D. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor 2 / 21

North Dakota State fans celebrate a touchdown against James Madison during their NCAA FCS Semifinal football game Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in the Fargodome. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor 3 / 21

Bruce Anderson of North Dakota State is tackled by Robert Carter Jr. of James Madison during their NCAA FCS Semifinal football game Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in the Fargodome. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor 4 / 21

Chase Morlock of North Dakota State is tackled by Dimitri Holloway of James Madison during their NCAA FCS Semifinal football game Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in the Fargodome. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor 5 / 21

Greg Menard, left and Caleb Butler of North Dakota State flank Bryan Schor of James Madison during their NCAA FCS Semifinal football game Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in the Fargodome. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor 6 / 21

Easton Stick of North Dakota State reaches back to hand off to King Frazier during their NCAA FCS Semifinal football game against James Madison Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in the Fargodome. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor 7 / 21

Head Coach Mike Houston of James Madison is interviewed following the defeat of North Dakota State during their NCAA FCS Semifinal football game Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Fargo, N.D. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor 8 / 21

North Dakota State fans cheer the Bison during their NCAA FCS Semifinal football game against James Madison Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in the Fargodome.Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor 9 / 21

Connor Wentz of North Dakota State is tackled by Dimitri Holloway and Jordan Brown of James Madison during their NCAA FCS Semifinal football game Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in the Fargodome. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor 10 / 21

Levi Jordheim, left, and Bruce Anderson of North Dakota State meet up with Brandon Ravenel of James Madison during their NCAA FCS Semifinal football game Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in the Fargodome. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor 11 / 21

Jeff Illies of North Dakota State is stopped by the James Madison defense during their NCAA FCS Semifinal football game Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in the Fargodome. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor 12 / 21

Bryan Schor of James Madison makes a touchdown pass against North Dakota State during their NCAA FCS Semifinal football game Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Fargo, N.D. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor 13 / 21

Khalid Abdullah of James Madison carries against North Dakota State during their NCAA FCS Semifinal football game Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Fargo, N.D. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor 14 / 21

Bryan Schor of James Madison evades Stanley Jones of North Dakota State during their NCAA FCS Semifinal football game Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Fargo, N.D. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor 15 / 21

North Dakota State student Jessica Unruh watches the closing minutes of the NCAA FCS Semifinal football game James Madison on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in the Fargodome. North Dakota State University lost to James Madison. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor 16 / 21

Chase Morlock of North Dakota State pushes back for the first touchdown against James Madison during their NCAA FCS Semifinal football game Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in the Fargodome. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor 17 / 21

James Madison takes to the field to celebrate the defeat of North Dakota State during their NCAA FCS Semifinal football game Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Fargo, N.D. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor 18 / 21

North Dakota State players walk off the field after their loss to James Madison in the NCAA FCS Semifinal football game Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in the Fargodome. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor 19 / 21

John Miller climbs on top of Aaron Stinnie of James Madison to celebrate the defeat of North Dakota State during their NCAA FCS Semifinal football game Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Fargo, N.D. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor 20 / 21