Court documents: Fargo man found dead in burned apartment barricaded himself in
FARGO - Court documents show the man who was found dead inside a burned apartment barricaded himself in a bedroom.
38-year-old Nickolas Pulicicchio was found dead inside an apartment in North Fargo on November 30th.
Documents show Pulicicchio was found underneath a tipped over entertainment center.
In the burned apartment, authorities also found multiple syringes, small clear bags with a white residue, and possible smoking devices.
The death and fire are still under investigation.