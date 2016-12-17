Search
    Court documents: Fargo man found dead in burned apartment barricaded himself in

    By WDAY News Today at 8:13 a.m.
    FARGO - Court documents show the man who was found dead inside a burned apartment barricaded himself in a bedroom. 

    38-year-old Nickolas Pulicicchio was found dead inside an apartment in North Fargo on November 30th. 

    Documents show Pulicicchio was found underneath a tipped over entertainment center. 

    In the burned apartment, authorities also found multiple syringes, small clear bags with a white residue, and possible smoking devices. 

    The death and fire are still under investigation. 

