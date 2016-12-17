The National Weather Service, which issued the warning, expects it to feel like 20 to 40 below on Saturday, Dec. 17, and 40 to 45 below the following day.

The actual air temperatures in the Red River Valley are forecasted to be in the low minus-10s Saturday and mid minus-20s Sunday. Winds between 5 and 15 mph over those two days is expected to make it dangerously cold.

Some snow is also expected, with about 1 inch in parts of the northern valley, 1 to 2 inches in the Fargo area and 2 to 4 inches farther south, according to WDAY.

Temperatures are expected to warm into the mid-20s by Monday, Dec. 19, and mid-30s by Tuesday, Dec. 20, according to WDAY.

WDAY meteorologist John Wheeler said the cold snap is caused by a mass of very cold air that separated from the Arctic air mass in northern Siberia. It made its way through Alaska and Canada, and is headed toward the southern United States, chilling most of the country, he said.

"By the end of the weekend, the whole country, with the exception of the Florida peninsula, will be below average and a lot of that will be below freezing," he said. "So it's a pretty large cold snap."

The Red River Valley will likely be one of the coldest spot in the Lower 48, though no records will be broken here, he said. "There won't be a lot of records broken anywhere in the country. It's not really a crazy unusual cold snap."

The record low for Dec. 17 in Fargo was 25 below set in 1884, according to Weather Underground. The record low for Dec. 18 was 29 below set the same year.

But the cold won't last.

Often, when the Red River Valley experiences a cold spell, it's caused by an Arctic air mass rolling down from the north and staying a while. The deep chill won't end until that air mass retreats. Because the Siberian air mass is not attached to the bigger Arctic air mass, as soon as it passes by the temperature should warm up quickly, Wheeler said.

Wheeler said cold snaps like this happen two to three times a year and is not unusual for the area.