Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Snowplow involved in two-vehicle crash

    By Forum News Service Today at 12:27 p.m.

    MOTLEY -- A snowplow was involved in a two-vehicle crash shortly before 6 Saturday morning.

    Officials say the crash happened near Highway 210 east of Motley, 57-year-old Jeffrey Krall of Pilager was driving a 2013 International Snowplow.

    Krall was making a left turn into a driveway when his vehicle was truck by a Chrysler T & C van.

    42-year-old Daryl Wellnitz of Staples was driving the van involved in the crash.

    Wellnitz suffered non-life threatening injuries, Krall was not injured in the crash.

    Explore related topics:NewsMotleyminnesotaCrashSnowplowPilagerstaples
    Advertisement
    randomness