Beargrease race start moves back to gravel pit

But last week officials said the 2017 race start will return to the Alger Grade gravel pit on Lake County Highway 2 about 8 miles north of the city, where it was held the past two years after a move from Duluth.

Race organizers had believed the fairgrounds start provided a number of advantages over the gravel pit, including allowing more vendors at the start, bringing more spectators into Two Harbors and — most importantly — an improved parking situation. Last year, spectators' vehicles were lined up for more than 2 miles along Highway 2 by the pit's entrance.

But Jason Rice, the Beargrease race director, said that as organizers began to plan for the fairgrounds start, and in working with the Lake County Highway Department, they discovered the new location caused as many problems as it solved.

Lake County Highway Engineer Krysten Foster said there would have been multiple crossings over Highway 2, a major thoroughfare between the Iron Range and the North Shore, and the time between mushers' starts would have needed to be significantly increased to allow traffic to get by between sleds.

As the logistical problems continued to mount, Beargrease organizers made the decision to move race start back to the gravel pit. There simply wasn't enough time to solve all of the new problems the fairgrounds start would have created — but Foster said she hoped that with more time to plan, a start at the fairgrounds is possible for 2018.

"It might not be something that can be accomplished under short notice this year," she said. "But we're all, Lake County included, very welcoming of Beargrease participants and spectators and we want to make that experience as good as possible and as safe as possible for everyone."

"Either one is a disruption to normal flow of traffic on Highway 2," Rice said of the gravel pit and the fairgrounds. "We want to be a good neighbor in all of this and we don't want to put the race ahead of the community; that's not something we will do."

To alleviate the parking situation at the gravel pit and along Highway 2 next month, Rice said shuttle buses will be provided to bring people from Two Harbors to the gravel pit. The pickup spot in Two Harbors hasn't been finalized yet, he said, but race organizers are doing as much as possible to make the start friendly to spectators, mushers and people traveling through the area.

"Ultimately, we don't want this to be difficult to attend. It's one of the last free things that a family can do and have a real good time out," Rice said. "We definitely don't want to make it a hassle for people attending and we don't want to make it an inconvenience for people that use that roadway regularly."

Foster said the Highway Department plans to plow the road a little wider to better allow vehicles to park along Highway 2 again this year, but she also encouraged people to take advantage of the shuttle buses provided by the race.

If you go

The John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon will start at 11 a.m. Jan. 29 at the Alger Grade gravel pit north of Two Harbors.

There will be an information meeting for 2017 Beargrease volunteers at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Earthwood Inn, 933 Stanley Road, Two Harbors.

Find more information about the race at beargrease.com.