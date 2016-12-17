The team stood as one, demanded due process for 10 players suspended by the university and said it was not going to participate in the Holiday Bowl. It wanted a beeline to the Board of Regents, without the meddlesome school president and athletic director present, to air their grievances.

What the players and those who publicly supported them apparently failed to realize, and this includes head coach Tracy Claeys, is that just because police and prosecutors didn't think the case met the criminal burden of proof, that doesn't necessarily excuse the accused under the school's code of conduct.

They are two separate things, with separate standards for punishment. Either the players and their supporters were unaware of this, or chose to ignore it. My guess would be the former.

My guess would also be that the Gophers players ended their boycott and elected to play in the San Diego bowl game when it became clear the school was not going to 1) meet their demand of reinstating the suspended players and 2) somebody educated them on the fact that the suspended players were going to get a hearing (due process) before a disciplinary board.

There are a lot of things going on here, none of them good or easy.

The university, through president Eric Kaler and athletic director Mark Coyle, announced the suspension of 10 players after an investigation by the school's office of Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action. The team sat out practice Thursday and, wearing their jerseys, stood en masse Friday to announce a boycott of all football activities. This included the possibility of not playing in the Holiday Bowl.

The players were upset, they said, because their suspended teammates were being punished "for things they didn't do." It's unclear the exact role of the 10 players in the alleged assault. Some have said they weren't even in the apartment where the incident was alleged to have taken place.

The school's decision to suspend the players was based on an 80-page investigative report by the EOAA alleging a 22-year-old female university student was sexually assaulted by between 10 and 20 members of the football team, and an underage recruit, in early September. The football players involved say the sex was consensual and dispute some of the accusations.

The report was supposed to be unavailable for public viewing because of student privacy laws, but it was leaked to a Twin Cities media outlet and posted online.

It is a difficult read. The woman accuses the players of forcing her to perform sex acts in succession for about 90 minutes, sometimes with more than one player at once and sometimes with others standing nearby and cheering. The woman, who admitted to being drunk, admits being hazy on some details. Some of the players used short videos they took during sex as evidence that the woman was a willing participant.

It's ugly and reminiscent of so many campus sexual assault stories—so many shades of gray. A woman who was drinking says she was raped, the accused say she consented and the rest of the world comes down on one side or the other.

Where the football team lost some credibility and leverage is when they demanded to meet the Board of Regents and bypass the president and athletic director. As Sally Jenkins in the Washington Post wrote, when player/spokesman Drew Wolitarsky said the athletes wanted to "take back our program" and "make the program great again" it smacked of resentment against authority figures they didn't like more than trying to find the truth.

The fact is, the university laid out in the investigation why the players were being suspended under the student conduct code—again, far different than a legal standard—and that they have "the option to request a formal hearing by the Student Sexual Misconduct Committee (SSMC)." The due process the athletes demanded was already set in motion, if they chose to exercise it.

Does any of this mean that the investigation conducted by the school is the font of truth, or that the football players were wrong to raise questions about the suspensions? No. It should be noted that Kaler, the president, and Coyle, the athletic director, have already been caught in at least one lie about the suspensions. And wasn't it miraculous how the investigation, protected from the public by federal law, suddenly showed up in the media after the players announced their boycott?

But it would be best, if you're going to cite the lack of legal charges filed and demand suspensions be overturned based on that, to have all your ducks in a row before organizing a boycott. There was a school investigation, the results weren't pretty and the athletes were suspended based on that. Maybe that's why the players relented and announced Saturday morning they'd decided to play in the bowl game. When they did so, their statement included concern for the alleged victim and victims of sexual assault in general.

Such thoughtfulness would've served the team better in the first place.