Investigator: Oil burner likely cause of Minnesota tire store

"It appears that a malfunction of the waste oil burner was likely what caused the fire," he said in a press release on Friday.

The investigation conducted by Wothe and the state fire marshall, also indicated no foul play in the fire reported about 10 p.m. last Tuesday night.

George Fresonke purchased the tire business in 1996. Two years later, his brother, Brian, joined the business as a partner, George said.

An insurance adjuster will do an appraisal, George said, based on the value of the property and inventory destroyed in the fire.

"A lot of things are up in the air right now," he said, but he hopes to "reopen fairly shortly."