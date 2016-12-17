Investigator: Oil burner likely cause of Minnesota tire store
PERHAM - After reviewing video surveillance from the burned out OK Tire building in Perham, investigators concluded that the fire started close to a waste oil burner which was used to heat the building. The video evidence appears to support initial reports that the fire started on the north end of the building, according to Luke Wothe, a detective with the Otter Tail County Sheriff's office.
The investigation conducted by Wothe and the state fire marshall, also indicated no foul play in the fire reported about 10 p.m. last Tuesday night.
George Fresonke purchased the tire business in 1996. Two years later, his brother, Brian, joined the business as a partner, George said.
An insurance adjuster will do an appraisal, George said, based on the value of the property and inventory destroyed in the fire.
"A lot of things are up in the air right now," he said, but he hopes to "reopen fairly shortly."