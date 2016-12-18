Surviving elements an enduring challenge for F-M homeless

To keep warm through the night, his mother taught him to put a brick in the oven and wrap it up in a blanket or thick cloth to keep at his feet, he said, smiling at the memory of her ingenuity.

"It'll keep you warm all night," Lucero said.

As a homeless adult, he would use the same trick albeit with a campfire to survive subzero nights, he said.

The last time Lucero spent the night outside was during the cold snap in mid-November when strong, freezing winds swept through the region. At 61, he doesn't spend the winters outdoors as he used to — he often stays at the Gladys Ray Shelter when it gets too cold — but he said he knows other homeless people who stay away from shelters because the crowded conditions causes them unbearable anxiety. Some, he said, have grown to distrust society in general because they feel it's let them down.

These are some of the area's hardiest survival experts, but homeless advocates say the winter here is still dangerous and even experts need shelter, especially permanent housing, which is becoming more available every year.

Laurie Baker, executive director of the Fargo-Moorhead Coalition for Homeless Persons, said very few homeless people are killed by exposure to the elements these days. But, she said, exposure over a long period of time does contribute to homeless people's generally short lifespan.

Hidden campsites

When homeless advocates last counted the homeless population in 2015, 34 percent of those the advocates were able to locate said they spent at least one night outside, in an abandoned building or some other place not intended for housing in the last 30 days. Seventeen percent said they had spent at least half a month on the street and 7 percent said they had spent the entire month.

That was a count on one October night when temperatures were still mild compared to what they are now.

Leah Siewert, program coordinator at the Gladys Ray Shelter, said it's hard to know how many homeless people do camp through the winter because they tend to be stealthy. She guessed that around 5 percent of her clients camp out at some point in the winter.

Lucero said he often camps out west of town where there are fewer people but still some buildings that can provide shelter from the wind. He prefers to be within walking distance, around a mile or a mile and a half, of a grocery store so he can replenish supplies, he said.

Baker said homeless people sometimes camp in the shelter belt near her house in Moorhead. She said near her previous home, she found homeless people had converted an abandoned concrete drainage pipe into a snug place to sleep.

Law enforcement officials, she said, have told her that many homeless people also like to use ledges underneath Interstate overpasses where a bridge meets a slope.

Experts in bushcraft

As an avid camper, Baker said she has come to admire homeless people's "bushcraft," meaning their wilderness survival skills.

But, unlike recreational campers, they also had to know how to stay hidden because when they're camping out, it's often on private land or public land not intended for camping. Some also want to stay away from strangers who they worry will steal from them.

"I talked to a guy last year in the late fall, and he had this tiny little fire," Baker said. "He had sort of a tarp kind of thing around him. He had done the fire so that it was virtually smokeless, which is a trick you need to learn. And then he was toasty warm because this teeny little fire was all he needed to stay warm."

Survivalist websites advise the use of small sticks with no bark to reduce smoke. They also advise using a Dakota fire hole, a pit with an air vent that allows hotter fires to burn away impurities that cause smoke.

Siewert said many homeless people will set up camp after dark and leave before daylight to avoid detection. She said she suspects some live near her house, which explains why the dog sometimes barks early in the morning.

For Lucero, survival is about basics: good cold-weather clothing, lots of blankets, hand warmers and a place out of the rain and wind. He said he prefers to camp by the side of a building and avoids breaking into abandoned buildings because that's a serious offense.

Camping in the winter is still very dangerous, though, he said, and he's lost a handful of friends to exposure in his life. "Something can always happen. Might fall down get hurt or fall asleep because the cold is a wicked thing that creeps up on you so you gotta be aware of what you're doing."

"If you're not properly geared, you will pass away in your sleep," he said. ""If you start shivering real bad, it's hypothermia kicking in. You gotta get up and get going, try to get to a warm place. Call the cops."

Crowd anxiety

Recently, the Coalition for Homeless Persons released a list of 29 homeless people in Fargo-Moorhead who died during the year. A memorial for them will be held Wednesday, Dec. 21, with a procession starting at U.S. Bank Plaza in downtown Fargo at 6:45 p.m. and ending at First Lutheran Church, 619 Broadway.

Baker said most died because of poor health brought from a life on the streets, though it's possible one or two may have died of exposure to the elements.

There are many more shelter options in the winter, especially when subzero temperatures are paired with wind chill, because shelters won't turn anyone away and some churches have taken in the overflow from shelters.

Death from exposure used to be much more common among homeless people here, Siewert said. That's why the city opened the Gladys Ray Shelter, which accepts homeless people who may be intoxicated or high on drugs that other shelters can't serve.

But some homeless people don't want to stay in any shelter.

Lucero, who seemed comfortable wandering the halls at Gladys Ray with a mug of coffee, said he sometimes camps out when he feels overwhelmed by the confines and many others feel the same. "They want to be independent. They need independence more than anything. Society haven't dealt them a fair hand," he said.

Baker said many homeless people also have mental health issues that make it hard to be around others and if they happen to know bushcraft, the easiest solution for them is to go camp out. Those with post-traumatic stress disorder and drug addictions tend to have trouble with anger management, she said, so they leave to avoid hurting others and getting themselves in trouble.

"People learn, 'When I'm feeling like this I need to stay away,'" she said.

For others, it may be just lack of sleep because they feel they always have to keep an eye on their belongings when surrounded by strangers in a dormitory, she said.

Learning domestic skills

For homeless advocates, the best solution for homeless people, especially those that have trouble with shelters, is their own apartment.

Baker said shelters are supposed to be just for emergencies not for long-term residencies. Fortunately, there are more and more apartments coming online and, she said she expects churches will not be needed for the overflow next winter.

The next challenge is to teach homeless people to live in those apartments. After a lifetime on the streets they may have gained expertise in bushcraft, but many have no expertise in domestic life. Baker said she has heard of one homeless man who didn't know that when the landlord said to take out the garbage he was supposed to bring it to the dumpster and not leave it in the hall.

In some cases, it's a psychological adjustment that's difficult.

Lucero said he knows of people who have apartments but feel so uncomfortable in them that they ended up living out of a tent set up in the livingroom.

Siewert said one of her clients, a veteran with excellent bushcraft skills who was used to camping out nearly every day of the year, was so anxious after he got an apartment that he started sleeping outside a few nights.

Baker said many homeless people bring with them trauma from a lifetime on the streets and arriving in a bare apartment can be disconcerting.

"They don't have things that make a place feel like theirs. It takes some time to build that and to start to trust these walls are mine, they're going to stay mine. This key is mine. This is my place," she said.

Lucero said he still hopes he and his friends will eventually get permanent housing.

"There's no need to be on the streets forever," he said.