Dayton working to resolve Mille Lacs deadlock

Gov. Mark Dayton traveled to Mille Lacs Dec. 6 to meet separately with each side, and he suggested the two make use of state mediators to help hammer out their differences.

However, neither side has yet agreed to attend mediation. Mille Lacs County Administrator Pat Oman said Wednesday the county was not considering it, and Mille Lacs Solicitor General Todd Matha said Thursday the tribal assembly had not yet discussed it at a meeting.

The county and the band haven't met with each other since a cooperative agreement on law enforcement between them was revoked by the county board June 21. Since the agreement was revoked, the band can't enforce state law in Mille Lacs County, at least according to county's perspective.

Their communications have mostly consisted of unanswered requests to meet. In addition, each side sent the other a proposed replacement agreement, and had it come back flatly rejected.

While officials drag their feet, the livelihoods of officers and the safety of citizens are both potentially in doubt.

Meeting

Dayton spokesperson Sam Fettig said in a written statement the purpose of the meetings was to discuss a new joint powers agreement between the tribe and the county.

"The meetings were constructive toward reaching an agreement," Fettig said. "The governor offered the support of state officials and himself to facilitate subsequent discussions."

In a press release sent out a few days after her meeting with Dayton, Mille Lacs Band Chief Executive Melanie Benjamin repeatedly referred to the fracas with the county as a "crisis."

"During the meeting, Mille Lacs Band Tribal Police officers shared stories about the devastating impact of the county's decision on the safety of Mille Lacs Band members and police officers," Benjamin said in the statement. "They told the governor that the lack of a joint-powers agreement between the band and the county is empowering criminals and drug dealers and reversing the real progress that had been made combating gang activity on the reservation."

Mille Lacs County officials asked Dayton to enforce statute 626.90, the state law that pertains to the band's law enforcement authority. One of the triggers for the county revoking the cooperative agreement was that the band wanted to change the word "shall" in the state law to "may" instead, so that the band's involvement in the agreement wasn't a required condition in order to hold authority as a law enforcement agency according to state law.

The county also asked Dayton to "reinforce" the county's message to the band that the county was ready to meet, Oman said.

"We're not the limiting factor in having a meeting," Oman said. "It's the band that we're waiting to respond to our invitation."

Dueling drafts

The county sent a draft of a "successor" or replacement cooperative agreement Sept. 27, but the band wasn't having it. Matha called it "beyond the pale" and said it covered issues past the scope of the county ordinance to revoke the first cooperative agreement.

"There were various non-starters within that draft that were identified in a response from this office," Matha said.

Some examples included one provision that said the band needed to get the approval of the county before seeking to change statute 626.90. The county's proposal would essentially make the Tribal Police Department subordinates to the sheriff's office, Matha said. The county also wanted language so that it would be the law enforcement agency conducting the investigation in the event a member of the tribal government was accused of a crime.

"I don't know what sovereign entity would agree to such a thing," Matha said. "It's just the height of paternalism."

The band sent its proposal to the county about a week later, and it was also rejected. Since then, the band has not formally communicated with the county.

One of the reasons the county revoked the cooperative agreement, in addition to the band seeking to change 626.90, was an argument over speeding tickets issued to 16 non-band members on the road between Isle and Vineland by tribal officers, Matha said. The county felt the tribal police didn't have the authority to do that off the reservation. Matha said the simple solution would have been for him to just to tell the tribal police chief not to write similar tickets, but the county took it further and revoked the entire cooperative agreement.

The path forward

"I think what we're looking to do is continue to communicate with the tribal government," Oman said. "We'll consistently do that with email communications about our willingness ... to sit down."

Matha said the tribe agreed to mediation with a federal official from the U.S. Department of Justice, but the county "balked" at that idea. He didn't see the point of negotiating when the positions between the two sides were so far apart, with the county wanting extensive changes to the cooperative agreement and the band holding the stance that the old agreement—one the county and the band had been a part of since 2008—was just fine.

Meanwhile, the job quality and security of tribal and county officers hangs in the balance. New deputies hired by the county to take over the sheriff's department's added responsibility to enforce state law on the reservation in Mille Lacs County face an uncertain future.

Seven deputies out of 10 planned new positions have been hired so far. Two positions are paid for by a grant, but county taxpayers will foot the bill for the remaining eight.

In July, Oman estimated the cost to taxpayers for the new deputies at $493,000.

Both Oman and Mille Lacs County Sheriff Brent Lindgren recommended to the county board that the extra sheriff's deputies stay on as permanent employees rather than be let go, Oman said. Rather, retiring older deputies will gradually make space for them through attrition, he said.

While no agreement exists between the county and the band, the tribal officers have mostly confined themselves to answering calls on Mille Lacs trust land. Their access to the county's dispatch has been hampered, Matha said.

Matha also alleged the county deputies had been directed not to request assistance from the tribal police during calls for service.

"They're under standing orders to ... never request assistance," Matha said. "It's been put them hypothetically, 'Well, what if we were dealing with something that was horribly egregious and it would make no rational sense not to request?' They hold open that possibility."

Lindgren denied the claim and said he didn't know where Matha would get that impression.

"If they need assistance, they can call on whomever they want, if they need emergency assistance for something," Lindgren said.

Yet one more potential wrinkle approaches on the horizon: the tribal police will receive federal authority under the Tribal Law and Order Act effective Jan. 1. Tribal officers will essentially become officers of the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Matha said.

Even if there is no consensus on a new cooperative agreement, there can be smaller-scale joint powers agreements where the county and the band hash out practical details of interacting with each other, Matha said.

The county already took unilateral steps to help clarify what to do. Mille Lacs County Attorney Joe Walsh issued an opinion directing county deputies to "avoid encounters between law enforcement officers in the field."

"These encounters would harm public safety and further deteriorate the relationship between Mille Lacs County and the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe," Walsh said.