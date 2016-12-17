But don't panic. You still can find some great gifts you'll be happy to give and, more important, your gift recipients will be pleased to receive.

For some people on our Christmas lists, it's pretty easy to feel stumped for gift ideas. Many of us already have everything we need — even multiples of everything we need — and most of what we want.

This is a time to brainstorm and get creative, all the while avoiding the pitfall of overthinking your choices, impulse buying or splurging on overpriced items you wouldn't even consider any other time of year.

With anyone who's tough to buy for, expand your thinking. What are their hobbies? What are they passionate about? What's their favorite sports team? Answer these questions, and you'll be on your way to finding something that's sure to be a welcomed gift.

Do they have a burning interest in a specific topic — travel, cooking, history, golf, knitting, woodworking? How about a book or a year's subscription to a magazine devoted to that interest?

Personalized gifts

A personalized calendar with your favorite family photos, especially of kids, will keep images of loved ones front and center each month. You can order the calendar printed with birthdays, anniversaries and other important dates printed in the appropriate boxes to serve as a useful reminder of important occasions.

Is there a new child in the family? Do they have a loyal and beloved pet? Maybe a nice frame to display a picture of this two- or four-footed loved one at home or on a desk at work.

Gifts that say 'Take time for yourself' are always appreciated. Team a cozy knitted, fur or fleece throw with a pair of slippers, and your message hits the bull's-eye. Add an inspiring book or a CD with calming, restful music to make the package over-the-top thoughtful.

Kittsona Lifestyle Boutique in downtown Grand Forks is a terrific spot to find one-of-kind gifts that are anything but run of the mill.

You'll find unusual items that appeal to men and women alike; some are produced or hand-crafted by artisans in this area. A lot of items are customized with local insignias representing North Dakota, Minnesota or an outline of the state with the word "home" imprinted within the border.

You'll also find plenty of hockey-related items. Give the hockey fanatic in your life a puck or stick that doubles as a bottle-opener.

For kids, look for nostalgic back-to-the-basic, pull-along toys made of hardwoods that harken back to a simpler time not ruled by technology or electronic gadgetry.

Kittsona specializes in items that are "something new and fun and that people wouldn't buy for themselves," said Natalie Skjerven, assistant manager.

Practical and pretty

Practical gifts, too, are sometimes underrated at Christmastime.

A starter's-kit toolbox, equipped with basic tools, would please anyone who's moving into their first apartment or home.

Check out stores with automotive departments for useful car-cleaning kits that are boxed and ready to wrap.

Given the frigid temperatures that have bombarded this region of late, wouldn't your female friend or relative love some oversized, plump mittens and a matching head- or neck-band to beat the cold? Check out a premium set made with faux fur, fleece and buffalo plaid by Minnesota-based Polar Mitts at Knick Knack Paddy Whacks in East Grand Forks. Gloria Slominski, who works at the store, says they're selling out so fast they've had to reorder them three times.

"Anything with buffalo plaid is popular," Slominski said.

You can even find the familiar red-black pattern on stuffed moose and snowman figures, which would set a whimsical tone as a decorative item in any home.

Knick Knack Paddy Whacks also sells packaged food mixes that would be a great gift idea for anyone who eats. Offerings include wild rice soup mixes by Christmas Point Wild Rice Co. in an assortment that includes cheese and broccoli, cream of wild rice, cream of mushroom, cheddar potato and beer cheese.

This might be just the right gift for a favorite teacher, boss, employee or your mail carrier.

A special experience

Your gift could be an experience, for example, tickets to a play or another performance you know the recipient will enjoy.

You could cover tuition for a class, or plan a day trip, vacation, hot air balloon ride or other memorable experience.

Sometimes time is the greatest gift of all. Consider giving a coupon good for a few hours of baby-sitting for sleep-deprived new parents or, for an older person, a gift of shoveling the walks, a dinner out, or help with shopping.

If you're really stumped, gift cards make a great gift. With them, your friends or loved one can select the exact item that appeals to them.