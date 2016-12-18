"The biggest benefit of having everything here in one building is we may save a life," he said. "That's the whole goal."

The organization recently moved its equipment, boats and vehicles into a 9,000-square-foot heated shop near the Ramsey County Highway Department's shop at 919 Fifth St. S.E. In honor of the building's completion, Search and Rescue hosted an open house at the end of November, where about 150 community members and local leaders came to check out the team's new digs.

Founded in 1981, Search and Rescue used to be based out of the former Otter Tail Power Co. before high winds damaged the roof in August 2015. The volunteer group moved its equipment out of the building, which is owned by the city of Devils Lake, to Camp Grafton, a North Dakota National Guard training facility on the south shore of Devils Lake. Equipment was stored in other places, as well.

The building cost about $400,000, said Ramsey County Sheriff Steve Nelson. The Ramsey County Commission voted to take out a loan for the building's construction. Devils Lake and the Spirit Lake Nation also contributed funds to cover the cost, and Benson County also has pledged money to the project. Search and Rescue also received about $55,000 in donations.

The team of 15 volunteers serve Ramsey, Benson, Eddy, Nelson and Towner counties, as well as the Spirit Lake Nation.

The building's completion comes at a crucial time, Nelson said. This time of year can be the busiest for rescue missions, he said, as thin ice on lakes and rivers can be accidents waiting to happen.

Having all of the team's equipment in one building will cut back on response time versus having equipment separated in different locations, Nelson said.

"You just never know what equipment you might need," he said. "If we don't have a place to put everything, how do you respond?"

It also helps to have the gear and vehicles in a heated shop. Search and Rescue has a wide range of equipment it has collected over the years, including an airboat and pickup obtained through a federal grant, emergency response vehicles, boats of various sizes, a personal watercraft, diving equipment and ice-rescue gear.

With the new building, volunteers don't have to wait for vehicles to warm up, and it's crucial for equipment to be warm for the safety of divers, Oehlke said.

"If we don't have a warm spot to keep our gear, we can't function as a winter outfit," he said.

The building needs a few finishing touches—officials plan to add bathrooms, a training room and other features. Search and Rescue will still need help paying for recurring expenses, such as electric and heating bills, but having a building of its own is a major improvement for Search and Rescue, Nelson said.

"We just appreciate the public support we got from our community," he said.

Volunteers needed

Lake Region Search and Rescue can use more volunteers. For more information or to join, call the Ramsey County Sheriff's Department at (701) 662-0700.