    Brrr! Region hit with extremely cold night

    By Lauren Hilko Today at 12:08 p.m.
    FARGO - Overnight, temperatures fell to 20 below across much of the area. Temperatures got down to 30 below in Bismarck. 

    Many records were broke or tied across the state of South Dakota yesterday and today. 

    Aberdeen, SD set a record low temperature this morning of -37 F. The old record was -28 F set back in 1951.

    Watertown, SD also set a new record low this morning of -37 F, breaking the old record of -28 F set back in 1897.

    Sisseton, SD set a new record low this morning of -23 F, breaking the old record of -19 F set back in 1983.

    Mobridge, SD tied their record low this morning of -26 F, which was set back in 1929. 

    Pierre, SD tied their old record yesterday of -21 F set back in 1951.

    Much of the tri-state area saw temperatures in the teens below and 20s below. Minneapolis got down to -20 F overnight and Sioux Falls down to -29 F.  

    Wind Chill values were also very impressive over the area. Aberdeen, SD had a wind chill value of -58 F reported a little before 3 AM.

    Gwinner, ND reported a wind chill value of -49F , Munich, ND: -46F, Langdon, ND: -45F, Grand Forks Airport, ND: -43F, and Fargo Airport, ND: -40F.

    Bagley, MN had a wind chill value of -55F reported, Lake Park, MN: -50F, Moorhead Airport, MN: -49F, Fosston, MN: -48F, and Thief River Falls, MN: -47F. 

    Below is a full list of wind chill reports for Minnesota and North Dakota. 

    Minnesota Wind Chill Reports 

    Hendrum: -49F

    Shooks: -48F

    Brooks: -48F

    Donaldson: -47F

    Mahnomen: -46F

    Chamberlain: -46F

    Staples: -46F

    Dilworth: -45F

    E Grand Forks: -45F

    Verndale: -45F

    Elbow Lake: -45F

    Wadena: -44F

    Fergus Falls: -44F

    Rothsay: -44F

    Park Rapids: -44F

    Roseau: -44F

    Crookston: -43F

    Hallock: -43F 

    Badger: -43F

    Gatzke: -43F

    Flag Island: -42F

    Karlstad: -42F 

    Baudette: -41F

    Warroad: -41F

    Bemidji: -40F

    Detroit Lakes: -40F

    Ottertail: -40F

    North Dakota Wind Chill Reports  

    Grafton: -45F

    Devils Lake: -45F

    Bowesmont: -44F

    Mcleod: -44F

    Cando: -43F

    Wahpeton: -42F

    Fort Totten: -41F

    Cavalier: -40F

    Buffalo: -40F

    Frontier: -36F

    Valley City: -35F

    Walhalla: -34F

