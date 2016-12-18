Brrr! Region hit with extremely cold night

Aberdeen, SD set a record low temperature this morning of -37 F. The old record was -28 F set back in 1951.

Watertown, SD also set a new record low this morning of -37 F, breaking the old record of -28 F set back in 1897.

Sisseton, SD set a new record low this morning of -23 F, breaking the old record of -19 F set back in 1983.

Mobridge, SD tied their record low this morning of -26 F, which was set back in 1929.

Pierre, SD tied their old record yesterday of -21 F set back in 1951.

Much of the tri-state area saw temperatures in the teens below and 20s below. Minneapolis got down to -20 F overnight and Sioux Falls down to -29 F.

Wind Chill values were also very impressive over the area. Aberdeen, SD had a wind chill value of -58 F reported a little before 3 AM.

Gwinner, ND reported a wind chill value of -49F , Munich, ND: -46F, Langdon, ND: -45F, Grand Forks Airport, ND: -43F, and Fargo Airport, ND: -40F.

Bagley, MN had a wind chill value of -55F reported, Lake Park, MN: -50F, Moorhead Airport, MN: -49F, Fosston, MN: -48F, and Thief River Falls, MN: -47F.

Below is a full list of wind chill reports for Minnesota and North Dakota.

Minnesota Wind Chill Reports

Hendrum: -49F

Shooks: -48F

Brooks: -48F

Donaldson: -47F

Mahnomen: -46F

Chamberlain: -46F

Staples: -46F

Dilworth: -45F

E Grand Forks: -45F

Verndale: -45F

Elbow Lake: -45F

Wadena: -44F

Fergus Falls: -44F

Rothsay: -44F

Park Rapids: -44F

Roseau: -44F

Crookston: -43F

Hallock: -43F

Badger: -43F

Gatzke: -43F

Flag Island: -42F

Karlstad: -42F

Baudette: -41F

Warroad: -41F

Bemidji: -40F

Detroit Lakes: -40F

Ottertail: -40F

North Dakota Wind Chill Reports

Grafton: -45F

Devils Lake: -45F

Bowesmont: -44F

Mcleod: -44F

Cando: -43F

Wahpeton: -42F

Fort Totten: -41F

Cavalier: -40F

Buffalo: -40F

Frontier: -36F

Valley City: -35F

Walhalla: -34F