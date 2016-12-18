Brrr! Region hit with extremely cold night
FARGO - Overnight, temperatures fell to 20 below across much of the area. Temperatures got down to 30 below in Bismarck.
Aberdeen, SD set a record low temperature this morning of -37 F. The old record was -28 F set back in 1951.
Watertown, SD also set a new record low this morning of -37 F, breaking the old record of -28 F set back in 1897.
Sisseton, SD set a new record low this morning of -23 F, breaking the old record of -19 F set back in 1983.
Mobridge, SD tied their record low this morning of -26 F, which was set back in 1929.
Pierre, SD tied their old record yesterday of -21 F set back in 1951.
Much of the tri-state area saw temperatures in the teens below and 20s below. Minneapolis got down to -20 F overnight and Sioux Falls down to -29 F.
Wind Chill values were also very impressive over the area. Aberdeen, SD had a wind chill value of -58 F reported a little before 3 AM.
Gwinner, ND reported a wind chill value of -49F , Munich, ND: -46F, Langdon, ND: -45F, Grand Forks Airport, ND: -43F, and Fargo Airport, ND: -40F.
Bagley, MN had a wind chill value of -55F reported, Lake Park, MN: -50F, Moorhead Airport, MN: -49F, Fosston, MN: -48F, and Thief River Falls, MN: -47F.
Below is a full list of wind chill reports for Minnesota and North Dakota.
Minnesota Wind Chill Reports
Hendrum: -49F
Shooks: -48F
Brooks: -48F
Donaldson: -47F
Mahnomen: -46F
Chamberlain: -46F
Staples: -46F
Dilworth: -45F
E Grand Forks: -45F
Verndale: -45F
Elbow Lake: -45F
Wadena: -44F
Fergus Falls: -44F
Rothsay: -44F
Park Rapids: -44F
Roseau: -44F
Crookston: -43F
Hallock: -43F
Badger: -43F
Gatzke: -43F
Flag Island: -42F
Karlstad: -42F
Baudette: -41F
Warroad: -41F
Bemidji: -40F
Detroit Lakes: -40F
Ottertail: -40F
North Dakota Wind Chill Reports
Grafton: -45F
Devils Lake: -45F
Bowesmont: -44F
Mcleod: -44F
Cando: -43F
Wahpeton: -42F
Fort Totten: -41F
Cavalier: -40F
Buffalo: -40F
Frontier: -36F
Valley City: -35F
Walhalla: -34F