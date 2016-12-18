"A social and cultural shift is occurring throughout our region,'' said Robert Thurston, chairman of the Southwest Initiative Foundation board of directors. "It's no longer out of sight, out of mind.''

Thurston addressed 560 people who attended a "Grow Our Own'' summit the organization hosted Thursday at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall. The Initiative Foundation is shifting its focus to address what social scientist and author Robert Putnam told the audience is "the most serious threat facing our nation.''

Putnam has sounded the alarm in his best-selling book "Our Kids, The American Dream in Crisis'' about growing social inequality in the country. The country has increasingly segregated itself along income and social class lines to the detriment of the nation's youth, he said.

While income has grown for the upper one-third of the country during the last 30 to 40 years, it has remained stagnant for the remaining two-thirds. The affluent are increasingly living in neighborhoods or gated communities separated from those less fortunate, and that segregation is carrying over to other aspects of life, including schools. Fewer schools now have kids from "both sides of the tracks,'' according to Putnam.

The bottom line for society, he said, is a "shriveling sense of we.''

Most worrisome, children in the lower income portion of society do not have the same opportunities to go to college or pursue the American dream, according to Putnam. Social science research shows that many of these children are growing up in households that do not equip them for future success, he said.

Low-income children are more often raised in single-parent homes. They do not receive the childhood enrichment opportunities that those growing up in more affluent settings do. They have less family time around the dinner table. Their parents have fewer hours available to read and mentor to them.

And outside of the home, these children are less likely to participate in extracurricular opportunities, such as sports. A "pay to play'' requirement often puts these opportunities out of reach, he said.

The disadvantages faced by the children of lower-income households are multifaceted, and are evident in southwest Minnesota in data collected by Beth Mattingly, director of research on vulnerable families at the Carsey School of Public Policy at the University of New Hampshire. She has been contracted by the Southwest Initiative Foundation, and a full report by Mattingly and her team is expected next month.

The data — the most recent available from several sources — covers the 18 counties of southwest Minnesota served by the foundation.

The counties include: Big Stone, Chippewa, Cottonwood, Jackson, Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, Lincoln, Lyon, McLeod, Meeker, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone, Redwood, Renville, Rock, Swift and Yellow Medicine.

The region includes four regional centers with population over 10,000: Hutchinson, Marshall, Willmar and Worthington. The region also includes 52 public school districts with more than 50,000 students enrolled in public, private and charter schools.

In the region, 16 percent of children are raised in homes where a parent has been in jail or prison; 9.8 percent where a parent abuses alcohol; 4.7 percent where a parent abuses drugs; and 6.5 percent where a parent physically abuses their partner.

She said that 18.2 percent of students in the region have received treatment for mental health issues. Information provided by Mattingly shows that nearly one in five, or 19.9 percent of students in southwestern Minnesota, has seriously considered attempting suicide, and 7.2 percent said they had attempted it.

One in six children in southwest Minnesota are living in poverty. One in 20, or 6 percent, of the children in the region are living in what Mattingly termed "deep, deep poverty.''

The costs to society are large, and it's not just because large numbers of low-income youth will end up in the criminal justice system or engage in unhealthy life styles.

Although they come into life with the same intellectual potential as the more affluent, youth born into this modern-day working class are not getting the opportunity to realize their potential by going to college or climbing the economic ladder. "We as a country are throwing away about three-fourths of our most talented kids,'' Putnam said.

He emphasized that what is sometimes termed a "silent segregation'' is occurring largely based on income, and not ethnicity. However, Mattingly noted that ethnicity can be a factor as well in this region. She pointed to achievement gaps between students of color and white students in the communities of Willmar and Marshall, where sizable minority populations exist.

Mattingly noted that the demographic data she analyzed shows southwestern Minnesota is following the national trend toward increasing segregation based on income and social class, but is not necessarily as far along.

She also found that the region has strengths that can help it reduce the opportunity gap. A larger share of students in this region participate in sports and other extracurricular activities, for example.

"There is an opportunity here before things get worse,'' said Mattingly during a news conference held during the summit.

It's an opportunity the Southwest Initiative Foundation intends to seize, according to Diana Anderson, president and CEO. She said during the news conference that the Foundation is putting its focus on youth as the "most compelling way to bring this message to our communities in a way that we hope engages theme."

She said the Foundation has focused on economic development and job creation throughout its 30-year history. "What our communities are telling us is that that alone is not working. We have this incredible workforce shortage. It's not because we don't have enough people in southwest Minnesota. It's that we don't have enough that are able to get into the workforce and successfully stay in the workforce,'' she said.

Putnam said he is optimistic that the country can right itself. He said the economic inequity seen now mirrors that of the 1890s. The country changed course in a positive way, and can again, he said. One of the biggest steps, he said, was the creation of high schools in the Midwest as a means to provide more opportunities to youth.

He said he would like to again see investment in youth as a society, especially in providing more early childhood education opportunities.