For one thing, the authority will offer to compensate each bidder a maximum of $1 million to recover some of the cost of preparing a bid—but only if they agree not to sue should they not get the massive contract. Authority staff said this is standard industry practice because of the enormous stakes involved, which could result in massive lawsuits from unsuccessful bidders.

The Diversion Authority has estimated it would cost around $763 million to build the channel, which would go to a single consortium of firms. Consultants at CH2M Hill estimate each firm will spend about $10 million just to prepare the bid.

The total cost of the project, which includes dikes in Fargo, a dam to control the flow of Red River flood water into the channel and land acquisition, is estimated at $2.2 billion.

The bid procedures are part of a request for proposal the Diversion Authority board agreed on Thursday, Dec. 15, to issue to four consortiums that had won an earlier competition for the right to bid.

Board Chairman Darrell Vanyo called the RFP a "huge milestone." The next step is to receive bids and award a contract.

The four consortiums eligible to bid are Lake Agassiz Partners, Red River Valley Partners, Red River Valley Alliance and Red River Partners, all made up of national and international firms. Subcontractors include many local firms.

Different kind of contract

If the diversion project were like most other public works projects in the region, it would be either smaller in scale or broken up into many phases, each of which would go to a different contractor. The $409 million dike and diversion system protecting Grand Forks-East Grand Forks was built by multiple contractors in part because the amount of work was limited by how much funding Congress provided each year.

Such stop-and-start construction increases costs, according to Diversion Authority officials.

In an effort to reduce costs and speed up construction, the authority and federal government agreed to use a P3 funding model, short for public-private partnership, on the channel and related structures. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will be responsible for the dam using the traditional funding model.

With P3, the authority would agree upfront to pay specified amounts each year to a single private partner that would be in a better position to control costs and speed than multiple contractors.

Unlike in most public works projects where the government already has a design it wants contractors to build, the P3 contractor would receive from the Diversion Authority technical requirements such as the volume of water the channel must accommodate and a certain level of safety, according to authority attorney John Shockley. Contractors will produce a design to meet those requirements and are encouraged to find innovative ways to do so at lower costs.

Big stakes

Because the contract could be worth more than $700 million and the cost of bidding $10 million, unsuccessful bidders would have a real incentive to sue, according to authority staff. That's why it's standard industry practice to agree to reimburse some costs in return for a waiver of protest, which prevents bidders from suing.

Bidders are eligible for a maximum reimbursement of $1 million or half the cost of designing the diversion channel, whichever is less. If the authority canceled the P3 process, bidders are eligible for a maximum reimbursement of $500,000 or the actual cost spent on the bid, whichever is less.

"The costs of a legal suit are unknown and could easily exceed the cost of the waiver," staff said in briefings provided to the authority.

If any of the four consortiums declined the waiver, they would still be allowed to bid but would not be eligible for reimbursements.

By paying for the design, the Diversion Authority would also have the right to use whatever innovation the bidder came up with. Staff said that means if an unsuccessful bidder found a way to build an aqueduct for less, the authority can ask the successful bidder to incorporate that into its design.

Authority board members didn't discuss the waiver but the finance committee did at its Nov. 29 meeting, according to meeting minutes.

Fargo City Commissioner Tony Grindberg, who is on both the finance committee and the authority board, said he was skeptical of the reimbursements at first but decided it did make sense as a design fee.

City Commissioner Tony Gehrig, who is on the finance committee only, said he was only willing to pay for the design if the authority used it. He said this is the first federal flood-control project to use P3, and its visibility as a pilot project should be enough to attract bidders.

City Finance Director Kent Costin said credit rating agencies he spoke with all strongly advised the authority follow standard industry practice.

The committee voted 10-1 to recommend the authority board adopt the waivers. Two members were absent. The authority board voted unanimously Thursday.