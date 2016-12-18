Sprinkler pipe bursts at Fargo Country Club
FARGO — Portions of the Fargo Country Club flooded after a sprinkler pipe burst Sunday, Dec. 18, according to the Fire Department.
"They had quite a bit of water on the main floor and in the basement, too," Battalion Chief Craig Nelson said. "The water was mainly contained to kitchen area on the main floor."
Battalion 2 responded to the call around 6:30 p.m.
Nelson said firefighters helped with the initial cleanup and the sprinkler company was expected to arrive later Sunday night to continue cleaning. He said he doesn't expect the water to create a safety hazard unless it runs into the wall and encounter wiring.
The sprinkler pipe most likely froze. Nelson said he expects more pipes to burst as the weather warms up. Extreme cold can cause pipes to freeze, he said, but they're more likely to burst when it warms up and the ice blocking those pipes are dislodged.