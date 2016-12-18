Sprinkler pipe bursts at Fargo Country Club

Battalion 2 responded to the call around 6:30 p.m.

Nelson said firefighters helped with the initial cleanup and the sprinkler company was expected to arrive later Sunday night to continue cleaning. He said he doesn't expect the water to create a safety hazard unless it runs into the wall and encounter wiring.

The sprinkler pipe most likely froze. Nelson said he expects more pipes to burst as the weather warms up. Extreme cold can cause pipes to freeze, he said, but they're more likely to burst when it warms up and the ice blocking those pipes are dislodged.