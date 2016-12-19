Search
    Fargo police search for man suspected of hitting officer at Hornbacher's

    By Forum News Service Today at 11:01 a.m.

    FARGO -- Fargo police are investigating an incident involving an officer who was hit in the face by a suspect early Monday, Dec. 19, inside the Hornbacher’s store at 4101 13th Ave. S., in Fargo.

    According to a police report on the incident:

    An officer was in the 1200 block of 42nd Street South about 2:44 a.m. Monday when he observed a white male who looked about 30 years old who was dressed in black clothing and riding a bike without a light.

    When the officer attempted to speak with the man inside the Hornbacher’s store near the store’s entrance, the man became confrontational and hit the officer in the face.

    The suspect then fled on foot. Police set up a perimeter and a police K-9 was brought in to attempt a track. However, authorities were unsuccessful in locating the suspect.

    Police are looking to review any surveillance footage. 

    The officer was not seriously injured in the incident, the police report said.

