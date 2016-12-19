However, the Forum News Service-sponsored pre-session briefing will continue Monday, Dec. 19, with four legislative leaders.

Minnesota reporters will ask House Speaker Kurt Daudt, Senate majority leader-elect Paul Gazelka, Senate minority leader-elect Tom Bakk and House minority leader-elect Melissa Hortman questions about the upcoming session beginning at 1 p.m.

The briefing will be live streamed here and on many Forum Communications Company websites in Minnesota and by Senate Media Services.