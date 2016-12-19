Hillsboro School Superintendent: "We are not on lockdown"
HILLSBORO - "We cannot act on rumors, only evidence," Superintendent Paula Suda said of the rumors regarding a possible threat at the high school.
Suda said while a police officer is on campus to "check things out," the school has not received any threats or complaints, and they are not on lockdown.
Suda told Forum Communications, to her knowledge, only one parent kept their child home from school because of the rumors and and that her own kid is in class.