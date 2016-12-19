In a news release, Hoeven said the protests have been difficult for all who live in the region, and he praised law enforcement for their actions throughout the protests that have ranged from peaceful to at times explosive in southwest North Dakota.

"There has always been a good relationship between tribal and non-tribal members in North Dakota," Hoeven said. "That relationship has been strained, however, by protesters who have come from around the country with a variety of agendas, and who have been willing to engage in violence and break the law."

Hoeven called on Archambault to work with state and local authorities to remove protesters who have set up camp in Army Corp of Engineers land. The Army Corp of Engineers ordered the land be vacated by Dec. 5.

Archambault asked protesters to leave the Oceti Sakowin camp, where thousands have been staying to protest the Dakota Access Pipeline, on Dec. 4 after the Army Corp of Engineers said it would deny the pipeline easement request for a river crossing near the reservation and a brutal blizzard hit the area.

Hoeven said he wants further protests done in court, rather than physically impeding permitted construction.

"We must all follow the rule of law for the safety of everyone and to protect everyone's rights," Hoeven said. "Our nation must be able to build new energy infrastructure, or we will be forced to rely on existing infrastructure, which is wearing out, making it less safe and less environmentally sound. We can work together to improve the permitting process going forward. As fellow North Dakotans—both native and non-native—we need to work together to restore our long-standing good relationship."