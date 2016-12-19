Fargo burglary suspect arrested
FARGO—While on patrol on Sunday, Dec. 18, a Fargo police officer spotted a man who matched the description of someone wanted in connection with three burglaries.
According to a posting on the Fargo Police Department's Facebook page, the officer stopped and talked to the subject, who confessed to all three felony burglaries.
The suspect, Ryan A. Every, 24, was arrested and several items were recovered, including two firearms that were returned to their owners, the posting said.