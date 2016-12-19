Search warrant documents filed in Cass County District Court provide new details about the scene emergency workers found after responding to the fire at a north Fargo condo on Nov. 30.

Nickolas Pulicicchio, 38, was discovered in a bedroom of his condo at 802 14th St. N.

The door to the bedroom where Pulicicchio's body was found had been barricaded with furniture from the inside and a large piece of furniture, described in the court documents as an entertainment center, was found smoldering and tipped over with Pulicicchio's body beneath it, according to the search warrant documents.

The court documents also say that at the time of his death Pulicicchio was under investigation for a residential burglary that happened on Fargo's northside on Oct. 1. Investigators determined Pulicicchio and another man pawned property taken in the burglary, and police questioned Pulicicchio about the case on Oct. 17, the application for a search warrant says.

Pulicicchio told police the pawned items were given to him in lieu of rent by a man who had been staying with him. He also told police he had a falling out with the individual and no longer had contact with him, the court documents state.

The day before the fire, Pulicicchio phoned a police detective to ask about the status of the burglary case, though the court documents do not say what he was told.

Pulicicchio had previously been convicted for felony theft in 2014, sentenced to 60 days in jail in for stealing $60,000 in coins from a UPS shipping center in Fargo.

According to the search warrant documents, a woman also made a domestic abuse report to Fargo police on Sept. 23, claiming Pulicicchio had been physically and mentally abusing her.

At the woman's request, Pulicicchio was not contacted by police and after filing the initial abuse report the woman ceased all contact with investigators, the court documents state.

Items discovered during a search of the fire-damaged condo include two Bic lighters and a syringe, which were found on a chair in the bedroom where Pulicicchio's body was found, the court documents said.

An autopsy was ordered in the case, but police on Monday, Dec. 19, declined to comment on the status of the investigation into Pulicicchio's death.