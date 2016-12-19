ND casts three Electoral College ballots for Trump

Electors Beverly Clayburgh, of Grand Forks, Duane Mutch, of Larimore, and John Olson, of Bismarck, went through the process of casting their ballots and having them certified by the secretary of state in less than 20 minutes.

"Democracy works when we've got engaged citizens," Gov. Doug Burgum said before the conclusion of the proceedings.

Burgum thanked the state's voters who cast ballots for making their voices heard, regardless of which candidate they backed.

Trump earned 63 percent of the vote in North Dakota last month; the state has gone with the GOP candidate in every presidential election since 1968.

In November, Trump defeated former senator and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in an upset victory with 306 electoral votes to Clinton's 232.

Olson, an attorney and a former Republican state senator, called the opportunity to participate as an elector a thrilling, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. He called the electoral college an important part of the democratic process.

After casting his ballot, Olson said he had no qualms about his vote going for the candidate approved by a large majority of North Dakotans.

A last-ditch effort across the country recently was undertaken by those urging electors to vote their conscience on Monday.

"I had thousands of emails sent to my email address, hundreds of letters," Olson said.

Outside of a small candlelight vigil on the state Capitol grounds that had been scheduled for Sunday urging electors to vote their conscience, there was little public opposition in the state to the elector vote.

Burgum called Monday's meeting a fun as well as historic moment to preside over in his first few days as governor.

"It's very positive for North Dakota to have a Republican in the White House," said Burgum, adding that it'll likely lead to more North Dakota-friendly policy in areas such as energy, agriculture and environmental regulations.