Crews had just started working on the lobby. The outside walls had just come up and now, the lobby is nearly complete.

“You Really got to the see the building kind of come together one floor at a time," says Phil Siek, Sanford Director of Project Management. "It's really been a big year."

The Same goes for most of the floors through the building. They're painting, putting up artwork, and installing major medical equipment like imaging, lights, and booms in the operating rooms.

"A big statement," says Rob Riness, Senior Project Manager with Mortenson Construction. "Very proud of what you've done here because in the development and the construction moving forward, it goes from bricks to sticks to really turns into a hospital."

The project hit some major milestones this year.

The Central Energy Plant was officially handed over to Sanford in April.

"That was essential, to bring in the owner early on so they have the opportunity with their staff of new hires, if you will, to get used to that equipment," says Riness.

The hospital hired its first full-time employee to work at that plant. Just last month, they turned on those signature blue lights for the first time.

"It's just amazing to see over the last four years to see so many talented people come together and really to take something that was just on paper and to see it built," says Siek.

Just two months of construction remain before Mortenson hands over the keys to Sanford in February.

Between the end of construction in February and the hospital's opening in July, crews will put in the furniture and IT devices, and staff will go through training and orientation.