Warming houses in West Fargo, two in Fargo open for season
WEST FARGO—Outdoor skating rinks and warming houses in West Fargo opened Monday, Dec. 19.
The West Fargo Park District's warming houses opened Monday afternoon at North Elmwood, Maplewood, Rendezvous and Tintes parks. River's Bend isn't open yet due to ice conditions. When the ice is thicker, the warming house will open for regular hours.
The warming houses are open 4-8 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and noon-8 p.m. Sunday.
Two of the Fargo Park District's warming houses opening Saturday, Dec. 17, at Clara Barton and Roosevelt elementary schools. Additional locations will open as ice conditions and weather allows.
Warming house hours in Fargo are 3:30-8:00 p.m. on weekdays and noon-8 p.m. on weekends.
Moorhead plans to open its warming houses Dec. 26.