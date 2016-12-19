Warming houses in West Fargo, two in Fargo open for season

The warming houses are open 4-8 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and noon-8 p.m. Sunday.

Two of the Fargo Park District's warming houses opening Saturday, Dec. 17, at Clara Barton and Roosevelt elementary schools. Additional locations will open as ice conditions and weather allows.

Warming house hours in Fargo are 3:30-8:00 p.m. on weekdays and noon-8 p.m. on weekends.

Moorhead plans to open its warming houses Dec. 26.