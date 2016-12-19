Moorhead police nab suspect in three burglaries

The homeowner heard the doorbell before seeing a man enter the garage. Officers found the suspect, identified as Marlee Josue Chacon, about three blocks away from the home, police said.

Officers arrested Chacon, who has no permanent address, without incident. He was booked into the Clay County Jail on suspicion of burglary, criminal damage and tampering with a motor vehicle. He also had an outstanding burglary warrant out of Iowa.

Police said investigators have linked Chacon to two other recent burglaries. In one case, a window was broken to gain entry to a home in the 1300 block of Second Avenue South. And in another case, electronics were stolen from a home in the 1800 block of Seventh Street South.

Police used the arrest as a reminder to residents to lock their doors and secure their property. In the last two years, the number of reported burglaries in Moorhead has jumped 32 percent, police said.