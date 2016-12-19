What to expect for this year's holiday travel forecast

Scattered snow showers Monday night are not likely to last very long, but will create areas of snow accumulations on roads and periods of low visibility. Gusty southwest to west winds will cause blowing and drifting snow. Poor travel conditions are likely to pop up in some of our region at times Monday night and Tuesday.

Another fast-moving system is expected to do much the same late Tuesday night into Wednesday. This second system also has the potential for a few pockets of light freezing rain. Be on the lookout for icy roads again Wednesday due to strong winds causing drifting snow.

The good news is that temperatures will remain mild through most of the week.

This weekend, however, colder air is expected to start building in from the north while the mild air remains in place to our south. This will create an alley for a strong low-pressure system to move out of the Southwest into the Northern Plains, bringing the potential for heavy snow, freezing rain, and powerful winds. This system has the potential to have a big effect on weekend travel plans. It is too early for any forecast confidence, so stay tuned to the weather forecast this week on WDAY and WDAZ as well as right here on this website.

Meteorologist John Wheeler