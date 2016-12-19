Fargo commissioners find liaison system restrictive

Under the city's system of government, each commissioner is a liaison to a handful of departments and committees. The code urges commissioners to avoid directly contacting staff in departments that they're not assigned to but work through the liaison.

"Stay in your lane," is how Commissioner Dave Piepkorn put it. If all five commissioners bombarded the police chief, say, with questions, answering them is all the chief will be doing that day, he said.

But some commissioners complained the code is too inflexible.

Commissioner Tony Grindberg said if a constituent wants some information, should he really have to contact Piepkorn so Piepkorn could ask the city engineer to give information to him so he could give it to his constituent?

Commissioner Tony Gehrig said all commissioners want to be better informed and as long as they're not asking staff to propose a policy change, it shouldn't have to involve the liaison.

Mahoney said he was concerned that some commissioners were taking up a lot of staff time, requesting information from departments they're not liaisons with that takes five to six hours to research. He asked that they be respectful of staff time and share the information with other commissioners.

Gehrig said there are times when he asks for information where he's not ready to share. He also suggested sharing with too many commissioners might turn emails into de facto meetings, violating state open-meeting laws.

Commissioner John Strand said he agrees sharing is important though it has to be done carefully. He once unknowingly stated his opinions on an issue to the all commissioners who had been carbon-copied on an email, and that could've become a de facto meeting.

Mahoney said he'll ask the city attorney to work on changes to the code of conduct to reflect the commission's consensus that some contact with department heads by commissioners that aren't their liaison would be acceptable.