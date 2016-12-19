Melissa Fabian appointed once again to Moorhead City Council

On Monday, Dec. 19, the council interviewed three finalists—Fabian, Joel Bakken and Daniel Haglund—to determine who would fill the 2nd Ward seat vacated by Jim Haney after he successfully ran for a seat on the Clay County Commission last month.

Candidates were asked a series of six questions and given one minute to respond. The interview wrapped up after each candidate gave a two-minute closing speech on why they would be the best candidate for the job.

"This past week or two has not been easy for me and my family," Fabian said in her closing statement, referring to the council reversing its decision to elect her a few weeks ago.

On Dec. 5, the council named Fabian as Haney's successor, but in doing so they bypassed the selection process communicated with all 14 candidates. The council was advised by City Attorney John Shockley to narrow the pool of applicants and conduct interviews in a separate meeting to determine the new 2nd Ward council member, but that process wasn't followed.

Rather than finalize Fabian's initial appointment on Dec. 12 , however, the council reversed its decision when threatened with a veto from Mayor Del Rae Williams, who was unsupportive of the quick selection. The council agreed to winnow down the number of candidates to three in a special meeting that Thursday and interview finalists the following Monday.

"What a wonderful slate of candidates," said council member Nancy Otto. "Moorhead is a winner for having every one of you here."

Otto filled in as mediator at Monday's meeting as Williams was away on vacation.

After hearing from the candidates, the council took a 10-minute break before reconvening to cast their final votes.

It was a split decision among the council and Haney abstained from voting. Three voted for Hagland—Dailey, Durand, and Hendrickson—and four voted for Fabian—Hulett, Otto, Elmer, and Gehrtz.

A resolution was passed to confirm Fabian's two-year appointment to the council and there will be a swearing-in ceremony at the first meeting of 2017. Otto, who was attending her last meeting as a Moorhead City Council member that night, said the ceremony is an "important milestone in a person's life."

Fabian, 44, is a stay-at-home mom and active community volunteer.

"Anyone who has ever met me will be able to tell you about my passion for the city of Moorhead," Fabian said. "My roots here are deep."

She said she was adopted as a child and that's when Moorhead first became her home. And although she and her husband left for a few years as he went to medical school, they always knew they would return to Moorhead to raise their family.

She said there will be several challenges presented to her during her first time serving as an elected official, including having to learn all the rules and regulations. She said she is most excited to work on the underpasses, downtown development, and the river corridor development. She also recognizes the flood diversion as being a "key issue" and said biking and trail development throughout the city is positive.

Despite the selection process being quite the rollercoaster, Fabian said she's happy to have closure of her appointment before Christmas.