The outage was initially discovered around 6:30 p.m. Monday evening.

The power outage is affecting customers near 32nd Ave. S. and West of Sheyenne St. and 13th Ave. S. and I-94 on the west side of 9th St. E.

According to Cass County Electric's Twitter page, crews are on scene and plan to have power restored by 9 p.m.

We'll continue to update you as we know more.