Power outage in West Fargo leaves over 3,000 customers without power

    By Ross Torgerson Today at 8:32 p.m.

    Cass County Electric is working at this hour to restore power to over 3,000 of its customers in West Fargo.

    A faulty piece of switchgear is to blame for the outage, according to Cass County Electric.

    The outage was initially discovered around 6:30 p.m. Monday evening.

    The power outage is affecting customers near 32nd Ave. S. and West of Sheyenne St. and 13th Ave. S. and I-94 on the west side of 9th St. E. 

    According to Cass County Electric's Twitter page, crews are on scene and plan to have power restored by 9 p.m.

    We'll continue to update you as we know more.

