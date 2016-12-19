Power outage in West Fargo leaves over 3,000 customers without power
Cass County Electric is working at this hour to restore power to over 3,000 of its customers in West Fargo.
A faulty piece of switchgear is to blame for the outage, according to Cass County Electric.
The outage was initially discovered around 6:30 p.m. Monday evening.
The power outage is affecting customers near 32nd Ave. S. and West of Sheyenne St. and 13th Ave. S. and I-94 on the west side of 9th St. E.
According to Cass County Electric's Twitter page, crews are on scene and plan to have power restored by 9 p.m.
We'll continue to update you as we know more.
— Cass County Electric (@CassCountyElec) December 20, 2016