Changes may be ahead for Fargo's housing incentives

Now, because of efforts by a city commissioner who supports new housing incentives and one who opposes them, the commission may take a vote.

"It helps people when they're buying a new house to make it more affordable," said Commissioner Dave Piepkorn on Monday, Dec. 19. There is a cap on the amount exempted but they haven't been adjusted for inflation in a while, he said. His tax-exemption committee will probably vote at its meeting at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, to ask the commission to vote to raise the cap, he said.

Commissioner Tony Gehrig said he would just like to have a vote and discussion. He said Moorhead City Council members vote on their incentives regularly and make changes to it and Fargo commissioners should, too.

He himself prefers to end the incentives because he said other taxpayers must pick up the slack when some don’t pay their full share. He said a better policy is to cut property taxes for everyone.

The city's "residential new construction exemptions" allow the owners of new homes to avoid property taxes on the first $150,000 value of their homes for two years. This cap was doubled in 2009 from $75,000.

Homebuilders can get exemptions for as many as five homes they built for two years until the homes are sold.

There are similar incentives available in West Fargo and Moorhead.

Fargo city commissioners used to vote every two years to re-authorize the incentive program but it apparently stopped in 2009. Commission minutes showed commissioners, including Piepkorn and now-Mayor Tim Mahoney, voted on a resolution to offer the incentives at the higher cap without an end date.

The incentives have been under discussion in Piepkorn's committee for months, attracting the interest of homebuilders and Realtors.

In October, Ben Schroeder, then president of the Fargo-Moorhead Area Association of Realtors, told the committee that Fargo homes can cost more than in other metro-area cities because Fargo requires new homes to have flood-proof basements, adding $500 to $1,500 to the cost.

It may be one reason Moorhead homes are becoming more popular, he said. Realtors can sell homes anywhere but they think Fargo will lose out to other cities.

Clay Dietrich, past president of the Home Builders Association of Fargo-Moorhead, told the committee that homes built in some parts of the city also have to be raised higher to avoid flooding, adding to costs.

Mahoney has suggested basing the cap on the final value of the home so more affordable homes enjoy a bigger cap than mansions.