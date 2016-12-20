Crews recover more than half of oil spilled in ND creek

A total of 4,200 barrels leaked from the six-inch Belle Fourche Pipeline, which is owned by True Companies. The remaining 1,100 barrels entered the soil uphill from the creek and have not been recovered.

The cause of the leak is still unknown, company spokeswoman Wendy Owen said on Tuesday.

There are about 135 people working to recover the oil, she added.

The leak has been contained to prevent it from flowing into the Little Missouri River, which feeds the Missouri River, a source of drinking water.