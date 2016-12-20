According to a Tuesday morning press release from Perham Health, the EMS workers are expected to be released later in the day Tuesday. The condition of the fourth person who was air lifted remains unknown. The other four persons will be released from Perham Health at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Hennepin County Medical Center is equipped with a hyperbaric chamber, which is needed to treat patients with carbon monoxide poisoning.

Several regional emergency flight services responded to the incident with medical helicopters and fixed wing aircraft, including Sanford Air Care of Fargo, N.D., Valley Med Flight of Grand Forks, N.D. and North Memorial of Brainerd and Bemidji, Minn.

"Our hearts go out to our first responders and their families," stated Perham Health CEO Chuck Hofius in the press release. "Each time EMS personnel go on a call, we know there is risk and worry for their safety. I am so proud of everyone at Perham Health, from the EMS crew on the scene to the staff in the emergency department who responded so quickly, to the many other employees that came in from home to help. They did an incredible job in a very scary situation."

Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless gas that can be fatal. It is found in fumes produced when fuel is burned in cars, trucks, small engines, stoves, lanterns, grills, fireplaces, gas ranges, or furnaces, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It can build up in enclosed areas, poisoning people and animals who breathe it in.

