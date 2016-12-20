Burst sprinkler floods Fargo YWCA shelter

All women, children, YWCA staff, and volunteers were accounted for and safe as of around noon Tuesday and the YWCA said a professional cleaning service was at work early Tuesday afternoon cleaning damaged areas of the shelter, the extent of which was still being assessed.

The YWCA said the Fargo Fire Department has assured the YWCA that the building remains sound.

As of early Tuesday afternoon the shelter was not accepting donated items and the food pantry was closed. Donated goods will be accepted at the YWCA Administrative Office at 3100 12th Ave. N. from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and in YWCA donation bins elsewhere.

Bin locations can be found by visiting: www.ywcacassclay.org/donation-bins.

The YWCA said it remains committed to serving women and children experiencing domestic violence and homelessness and is continuing to provide safety and services to those escaping crisis. Women needing YWCA services should call (701) 232-3449 for assistance.