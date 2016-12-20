As of Tuesday, Dec. 20, donations in Fargo-Moorhead totaled $328,000 toward a goal of $500,000, said Julie Rivenes, the Salvation Army's volunteer and public relations manager here.

That's part of a broader pattern of donations failing to keep up with last year's giving levels. Donations to the Salvation Army's Christmas campaign from outstate Minnesota and across North Dakota total $4.5 million, $800,000 short of last year's $5.3 million, according to the charity.

"I think the harsh weather has a lot to do with it," she said, adding that the Salvation Army doesn't want its volunteer bell ringers to risk frostbite. "We don't want anybody to be in danger."

The Salvation Army is hoping that the shot of mild weather—and the human tendency for people to procrastinate but finally come through—will combine for a flourish at the end. The red kettle drive ends at 2 p.m. Saturday, Christmas Eve.

Donations also can be given online or via mail through Dec. 31.

"Hopefully this week, with the better weather, we'll get a push," Rivenes said.

The number of volunteers this year also is down. With fewer bell ringers, red kettle collections have dwindled.

More than 2,700 volunteer hours have gone unfilled in Fargo-Moorhead. For every hour a volunteer bell rings, the Salvation Army raises an average of $30 per kettle.

Also, the increasing popularity of online shopping, and the fact fewer people carry cash, could also contribute to the decline, she said.

"I think that's part of it as well," Rivenes said.

If the pace of giving doesn't pick up, the Salvation Army could be forced to cut back the services it provides to the needy.

"We need the public's help to make up this shortfall," said Lt. Col. Lonneal Richardson, who leads the Salvation Army's northern division. "If we don't, we risk having to make difficult decisions about cutting back on the programs and services we offer."

Donations in the Twin Cities also are down—$1.5 million from last year, for a total shortfall of $2.3 million in Minnesota and North Dakota.

In Fargo-Moorhead last year, the Salvation Army served 45,776 meals, provided disaster assistance to more than 2,000 people and holiday assistance to 6,336 people, among other services, Rivenes said.

"We're hoping we don't have to make any service cuts," she said. "We still have time to ring. We'll see what we can pull together."