According to an email sent to club members, the flooding caused very little damage to the business and cleanup and repairs had been completed by Tuesday morning, Dec. 20.

A call to the country club Tuesday morning confirmed the business was once again operational.

According to the Fargo Fire Department, the club suffered water issues on the main floor and the basement, with the water mainly contained to the kitchen area on the main floor.

The flooding was reported about 6:30 p.m. Sunday.