NDSU School of Nursing named Center of Excellence

The designation gives priority of nursing scholarships from U.S. Army Cadet Command to students in the NDSU program.

Research suggests that nursing cadets are more successful at completing both ROTC and nursing school when they advance through the program with a group of nurses, versus going the course alone, according to Capt. Josette M. Gamba, the Nurse Counselor of the Third ROTC Brigade.

In an effort to maximize success of nursing cadets, the Third Brigade has identified 11 primary Centers of Excellence, including NDSU's School of Nursing.

Cadet Command scrutinized the quality of the nursing school by examining testing pass rates, accreditation, cumulative GPAs at graduation and classroom versus clinical experience.