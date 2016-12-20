Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

Police respond to disturbance in Moorhead

    Horseman Fred Zwart, victim of Christmas season wagon accident, goes on his final ride

    By Briana Sanchez / Forum News Service Today at 7:13 p.m.
    Pallbearers lift Fred Zwart's casket into a horse-drawn wagon Tuesday after the funeral at First Reformed Church. A special horse head carving was made for Zwart and his family. Photo by Briana Sanchez / Forum News Service1 / 5
    Gary Stai and Duwayne Combs steer horses Bill and Bud Tuesday after Fred Zwart's funeral at First Reformed Church. Zwart's was carried by his main horses, Bill and Bud, to Fairview Cemetery. Bill and Bud were Zwart's main horses for events. Photo by Briana Sanchez / Forum News Service2 / 5
    Gary Stai, left, and Duwayne Combs steer horses Bill and Bud Tuesday after Fred Zwart's funeral at First Reformed Church. The funeral procession went from First Reformed Church to Fairview Cemetery. Bill and Bud were Zwart's main horses for events. Photo by Brian Sanchez / Forum News Service3 / 5
    Pallbearers lift Fred Zwart's casket into a horse-drawn wagon Tuesday after the funeral at First Reformed Church. The funeral procession went from First Reformed Church to Fairview Cemetery. Photo by Briana Sanchez / Forum News Service4 / 5
    Horses Bill and Bud are saddled up Tuesday after Fred Zwart's funeral at First Reformed Church. Zwart's was carried by his main horses, Bill and Bud, to Fairview Cemetery. Bill and Bud were Zwart's main horses for events. Photo by Briana Sanchez / Forum News Service5 / 5

    WILLMAR, Minn.—Friends and family gathered Tuesday at First Reformed Church in Willmar for Fred Zwart's funeral.

    The funeral procession began at First Reformed Church and ended at Fairview Cemetery. The procession was lead by his two main horses, Bill and Bud. The horses carried Zwart's casket on a horse-drawn wagon. Duwayne Combs and Gary Stai drove the horse team and wagon.

    Zwart was driving a different horse-drawn wagon at the annual "Celebrate the Light of the World" outdoor light festival in rural Willmar Dec. 10 when the horses were spooked, ran down a highway, veered into a driveway, and crashed into a basketball pole. The roof of the wagon collapsed.

    Zwart was taken to Rice Memorial Hospital and later Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis the night of the crash. Zwart died Dec. 15 in Minneapolis.

    Explore related topics:NewsstatewillmarFred ZwarthorsemanFuneral
    Advertisement