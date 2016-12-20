Zwart was driving a different horse-drawn wagon at the annual "Celebrate the Light of the World" outdoor light festival in rural Willmar Dec. 10 when the horses were spooked, ran down a highway, veered into a driveway, and crashed into a basketball pole. The roof of the wagon collapsed.

Zwart was taken to Rice Memorial Hospital and later Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis the night of the crash. Zwart died Dec. 15 in Minneapolis.