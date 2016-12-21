Search
    Three arrested in connection to Moorhead apartment attack

    By Forum News Service Today at 6:20 a.m.
    Miguel Flores, Kevin Hernandez, Marcus Hernandez2 / 3
    MOORHEAD – Three people were arrested in Clay County in connection to an attack at a Moorhead apartment Tuesday.

    Twenty-eight-year-old Kevin Hernandez of Dilworth, 32-year-old Marcus Hernandez of Dilworth and 21-year-old Miguel Flores of Moorhead face charges of burglary, assault, and use of a replica firearm after police responded to a domestic disturbance a south Moorhead apartment building at 511 32nd Ave. S. around 8:30 p.m.

    Two victims there reported that three individuals entered the building brandishing two guns and a knife. No shots were fired, but the victims receive non-life-threatening lacerations, police said.

    It's unclear whether the parties knew each other and if the attackers had a motive.

