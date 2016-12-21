Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Police search for suspect in south Fargo convenience store holdup

    By Forum News Service Today at 6:55 a.m.

    FARGO - Authorities are trying to find a suspect after an armed robbery at Casey’s General Store on I-94 and 25th Street South in Fargo.

    Lt. George Vinson with the Fargo Police Department said around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, a person went into the store, showed a weapon and left with money.

    Two clerks were inside at the time and were not hurt. No customers were in the store.

    A description of the suspect or weapon is not being released at this time.

    If you have any information about the robbery, you’re asked to call the Fargo Police Department at 701-235-4493.

    Explore related topics:NewsCrimefargoNorth Dakotarobbery
    Forum News Service

    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, including the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to breaking and enterprise news, we offer a wide variety of sports, features, business, agriculture, outdoors and opinion content. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.

    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement
    randomness