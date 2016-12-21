Lt. George Vinson with the Fargo Police Department said around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, a person went into the store, showed a weapon and left with money.

Two clerks were inside at the time and were not hurt. No customers were in the store.

A description of the suspect or weapon is not being released at this time.

If you have any information about the robbery, you’re asked to call the Fargo Police Department at 701-235-4493.