West Fargo police respond to report of man with gun
WEST FARGO — West Fargo police responded after Wednesday night to the report of a man with a gun at an apartment building in the 900 block of 10th Avenue West.
According to police Lt. Duane Sall, the man, who was armed with a shotgun, pulled a fire alarm in the building and yelled at people who came out into the hallway in response.
The man, who was not identified by authorities, surrendered to police without incident and was taken to a mental health facility, according to Sall.
No one was harmed in the incident, which occurred after 10 p.m. Wednesday.