He describe Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin as having a “nasty” record on human rights and accused him of “crippling” his country. Schultz mocked Republicans for allegedly having a soft spot for “Putie.”

But these days things have changed for Schultz, as the Washington Post reports. He works for RT America, the Kremlin-funded television network which operates as the propaganda arm of the Russian state.

Now Schultz has few bad things to say about his boss, Vladimir Putin, and even has a changed outlook on Donald Trump.

Click here to read more.